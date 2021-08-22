Birthday special: A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

There's no denying the fact that Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The 'Megastar' enjoys an enviable fan following because of his gripping screen presence, powerful performances and rich baritone. The veteran has starred in some of Tollywood's biggest cult films-- right from Gang Leader to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and proved that he is a synonym for greatness. On Sunday, as 'Chiru' turns 66, here is a look at his upcoming movies

Acharya

Chiranjeevi will be seen in the role of a 'saviour' in Acharya, which marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film is touted to be an action drama and it has a 'massy storyline with socio-political undertones. It is likely to feature punch dialogues and elevation scenes. Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal, who previously romanced Chiranjeevi in Khaidi No 150, as the leading lady. It has an impressive cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood and Kishore. The biggie may hit the screens on January 12, 2022.

Lucifer remake



Mollywood legend Mohanlal garnered a fair deal of attention when he essayed the role of 'the devil' in the actioner Lucifer, directed by actor Prithviraj. Chiranjeevi is set to step into Lalettan's shoes for the film's Telugu adaptation, being referred to as God Father. The biggie is likely to be 'massier' than the original version and it will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

Vedalam remake

Ajith Kumar impressed the masses with his work in the 2015 blockbuster Vedalam, directed by Siva. The film was a commercial action drama and revolved around the journey of a taxi driver with a past and had pretty much everything-- right from fight scenes to punch dialogues-- that one would expect from a 'Thala' movie. Chiranjeevi is set to recreate the magic in Vedalam's Telugu remake, directed by Meher Ramesh. The flick is set in Kolkata and features Chiranjeevi in a new look.

Chiru-Bobby movie

Director Bobby, who revived his career with the Jr NTR-starrer Jai Lava Kusa and Venkatesh's Venky Mama, is set to direct Chiranjeevi in a commercial drama with mass elements. The film is likely to feature a paisa vasool opening sequence that will be tailored to suit the taste of 'Mega' fans. The film's tunes will be composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.