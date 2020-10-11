Birthday special: Upcoming Amitabh Bachchan movies to look foward to

There's no denying the fact that Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest and most celebrated star in the Hindi film industry. The 'living legend' enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, rich baritone and impressive performances. He has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits--right from Zanjeer to Badla-- roving that he is irreplaceable.

On Sunday, as Big B turns years a year older, here is a look at four upcoming Shahenshah-starrers that fans are eager to watch.

Jhund

Directed by noted Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is a sports-drama that features Bachchan in the role of a professor who motivates a group of young students to form a football team. The film's teaser, which was released some time ago, has piqued curiosity for all the right reasons.

Chehre

Featuring Bachchan and the former 'Serial Kisser' Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Chehre is a mystery-thriller that features 'Vijay' in a new avatar. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, it is expected to entrain the target audience with its numerous twists and turns. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor TV actress Krystle D'Souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

Brahmastra

The undisputed 'Megastar' of Hindi cinema will be seen playing a key role in the Karan Johar-backed biggie, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. Veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, who acted alongside Big B in the cult movie Khuda Gawah, too is a part of the Ayan Mukerji-directed magnum opus.

Prabhas 21

The leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies recently confirmed that AB Sr will be seen playing an important role in the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 21, starring pan-India star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, revolves around the concept of the 'inner God' and reportedly has shades of Chiranjeevi-Sridevi's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.