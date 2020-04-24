COVID-19: Rashmika Mandanna pens a note for those in quarantine

There’s no denying that the fast-rising Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most prominent stars in the Telugu film industry. The young woman is loved by one and all due to her charming screen presence and sincere performances. The ‘Kodava Beauty’ recently penned a short and sweet note for those in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak and did her bit to lift the spirits in these testing times. The Chalo star said those who have been cut off from their near and dear ones are important and encouraged such people to stay strong.

As per health guidelines, those who get exposed to the novel coronavirus are expected to be in quarantine for a specified period of time and refrain from meeting even near and dear ones or coming out in public. While this is crucial for checking the spread of the pandemic, the whole process is considered to be a challenging experience for the affected.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the film industry as most production houses have delayed major releases. F9, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place 2, Sooryavanshi, the pan-India biggie 83 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are just some of the movies that did not hit screens as scheduled. The shoots of movies, like Acharya and Jersey, were suspended even before the lockdown and this brought the industry to a standstill.

Coming back to Rashmika, she was last seen in the well-received Bheeshma that featured her as the leading lady opposite Nithiin. She currently has the eagerly-awaited Pushpa, which marks her first collaboration with Allu Arjun, in her kitty. The movie, helmed by ace filmmaker Sukumar, will hit screens in multiple languages and this makes it a prestigious affair for all concerned. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Sultan (also spelled Sulthan) and the Sandalwood flick Pogaru.

