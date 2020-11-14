Criticism is important for growth, says actor Ila Arun

Actor Ila Arun, a fairly popular name in the film industry, feels that criticism plays a crucial role in helping one evolve as an artiste. Speaking to DH, she says that feedback is different from failure and helps one in getting a better understanding of his or her abilities.

"Criticism is different from failure and helps one in growing as an artiste. As my mother used to say, one must keep his or her critics close taaki koi toh ho aaina dikhane ke liye," she adds.

Ila is currently in the limelight because of her latest movie, Chhalaang, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (November 13) much to the delight of fans. She says that it is a simple and enjoyable story that revolves around the psychology of children from small towns.

"I took up Chhalaang as I myself studied in a small school in a small town a long time ago," says Ila.

Chhalaang has been directed by Hansal Mehta and features ace actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Praising the Simram helmer, Ila says that he is a 'man of few words and has a different approach to storytelling.

The movie was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually opted for a 'direct to digital' premiere, skipping the theatrical route. Ila says the film should have released in theatres as it is meant for the family audience. She, however, feels that the producer did not really have a choice as people are still apprehensive about visiting public places.

"Halls khul rahe hain but people are still afraid of visiting theatres. So the producer decided to release it on OTT, making it possible for people to enjoy it with their families.

Ila is not just a powerhouse performer but also a gifted folk singer, The veteran, who has worked with the likes of Shyam Benegal and Rajkumar Santoshi, says that patience is the key to survival in the industry. She feels aspiring actors need to keep working on themselves to remain relevant.

"Main toh koi chabi le kar nahi aayi thi but I feel patience is the key to survival. One also needs to constantly keep working on his or her abilities," adds the actor.