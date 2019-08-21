'Dabangg 3' to also release in three other languages

Salman Khan on announced that "Dabangg 3" will be released three other languages besides Hindi on December 20.

The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to share the news, saying the film will also have Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

"Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu! #Dabangg3," Salman tweeted.

The actor also shared a picture with Prabhudheva, who is taking over directing duties from Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz is attached to star in and produce the third film in the franchise with Salman.

"Dabangg 3" will see Salman reprise his role of Robin Hood-like cop Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as his wife Rajjo. South star Sudeep will portray the antagonist.

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter Saiee is making her Bollywood debut with the film.