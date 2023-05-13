A different Kerala story

2018 — Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam/Theatres)

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, and Tanvi Ram

Rating: 4/5

Between 2018 and 2022, Kerala went through several emergencies such as the Nipah virus outbreak, deadly floods and the Covid pandemic. Any human catastrophe with multifold consequences provides ample fodder for artists to come up with a creative output. The latest Malayalam

flick ‘2018 — Everyone is a Hero’ draws from the disastrous floods of 2018 that wreaked havoc in the southern state.

Recreating the massive downpour, the 150-minutes-long film showcases how people stood up to the catastrophe. Though several ‘stars’ of Malayalam cinema such as Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Srinivasan, Asif Ali, Tanvi Ram, Aparna Balamurali and others essay small roles with little screen time, their roles together make an impact.

As the title suggests, the movie is all about people’s fight for survival and how they had each other’s backs in doing so. The filmmaker’s entire gaze on the direct victims of the tragedy while not focusing on government or others’ rescue efforts, makes the film more grounded and an impactful emotional rollercoaster.

The film is also a unique blend of many genres as it has drama, suspense, action, coming-of-age and a pinch of romance. If Akhil George’s camera work and Nobin Paul’s original score are the show stealers, the graphics and production design make for a breathtaking visual experience skillfully helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

The two halves of the film are somewhat unevenly paced as the film becomes a bit stretched by the end. The ‘Titanic-ish’ template tragic ending does not help either. However these are only minor glitches in the otherwise striking emotional human drama.

Natural calamities, despite the tragedy they cause, are great levellers too as they make human beings see beyond their petty everyday differences. While highlighting this message, ‘2018’ champions a story of the extent of human belief, perseverance, and togetherness — ultimately bringing to the screen “the real Kerala story”.