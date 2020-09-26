Whitehall's hilarious date with dad in Australia a hit

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix)

Cast: Jack Whitehall and Michael Whitehall.

Creator: Jack Whitehall

Rating: 3/5

In this season of ‘Travels With My Father’, comedian Jack Whitehall and his father Michael are in Australia for a vacation with a strict instruction from his mother to bring back his father in one piece for his sister’s wedding.

The Australian adventure takes the goofy comic and his Churchill-loving father from dressing up as drag queens and sleeping under the stars.

Michael telling a drag queen that Jack hasn’t inherited his well-endowed penis is hilarious.

The star of the show is the awkwardness between the father and the son, a thing that most of us can relate to, and the pranks that they play on each other.

In one, Jack tricks his immaculately dressed up father to go to a nudist beach.

Most of us have pissed our parents off at some point, but we would be too frightened to put a nudist beach on the bucket list.

In one instant, he assumes Emu oil comes from an Emu’s breast and struts out into a bush only to be scared of snakes and spiders.

What adds to the humour is the English accent. Much of the conversation centres on Michael’s inappropriate description of everyday things, which for Jack is embarrassing.

On the other hand, the frugality and child-like fantasies of Jack come across as an irritant for Michael, who is accommodative — a thing that our parents go through.

The pranks and the love are relatable; what is not relatable is the fact that they can afford a hotel overlooking the Uluru and can dine at the Opera House.

It’s a perfect show to sit down and watch with daddy dearest.

If he is comfortable hearing dick jokes with his son, that is.