'Dunki' is about homecoming: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh, 58, said he made Dunki for himself:

"When I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself. Then, I made Dunki, this is a film for me. It's very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, who perhaps know more about films than the ones who make them, said what kind of roles Shah Rukh is doing.

"I really felt I should do films that come from my heart and I did all the films which you have seen this year from my heart. The year started with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21 for me. I'm sure you will find something in the film that will touch your heart and make you laugh," he added.