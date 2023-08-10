Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Emmys pushed to January as Hollywood strikes press on

The Emmys were originally slated to air on Fox on Sept. 18.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 17:04 IST

Follow Us

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed to Jan. 15, the Television Academy and broadcast network Fox said on Thursday, as Hollywood writers and actors strike over labor disputes with major studios.

The Emmys were originally slated to air on Fox on Sept. 18 and nominations for the highest honors in television were announced in July, just before the dual work stoppage was declared.

Hollywood actors last month joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios reached an impasse.

It is the first time that both the writers' and actors' unions have gone on strike together since 1960, effectively halting production of scripted television shows and films and impacting businesses across the entertainment world's orbit.

HBO drama "Succession," the story of a family's cutthroat fight for control of a media empire, leads the nominees for television's Emmy awards alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us", a dystopian videogame adaptation.

Others competing for best drama include HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon", vacation-gone-wrong story "The White Lotus" and Star Wars series "Andor". Previous nominees "Better Call Saul", "Yellowjackets" and "The Crown" are also in the mix.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Jan. 15. The Creative Arts Emmys - a class of awards recognizing technical and other similar achievements - will take place on Jan. 6 and 7.

The show will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 17:04 IST)
Entertainment NewsHollywoodEmmys

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT