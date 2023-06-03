Adivi Sesh meets 26/11 martyr Unnikrishnan’s family on 'Major' film’s first anniversary

Many actors rarely get to play life-altering roles in their careers and for actor Adivi Sesh, Major was one such film. The movie completes its first anniversary today and to make this situation more special, Adivi visited the parents of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major depicted the real-life story of Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Seems like Sesh has developed a very special bond with this biopic, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the family. Even on the film’s first anniversary Sesh spent the day with Sandeep’s family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some beautiful pictures.

He wrote, “Got my darshan with Amma & Uncle for the 1 year Anniversary of 'Major'. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew. 'Major' The Film is my most memorable film and I want to thank Mahesh sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!” (sic).

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been highly praised.

On the work front, Sesh will soon start shooting for his film G2.