Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' to release in theatres on January 21

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj will hit the screens on January 21 next year, Yash Raj Films announced on Sunday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Covid smell loss can have profound effects on your life
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs
Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary
Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry
PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja