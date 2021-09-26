Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' to release in January

Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' to release in theatres on January 21

The film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 14:16 ist
Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in 'Prithviraj'. Credit: Facebook/AkshayKumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj will hit the screens on January 21 next year, Yash Raj Films announced on Sunday. 

More to follow...

