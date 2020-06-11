Amitabh Bachchan arranges flights for Uttar Pradesh migrants in Mumbai amid coronavirus crisis

Amitabh Bachchan is arguably the biggest and most respected name in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a stong fan following due to his impressive body of work.The 'Megastar' on Wednesday (June 10), arranged four special flights to send migrants standed in Mumbai to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Thanking the veteran for helping him reach his near and dear ones, a native of the Korawan village told NDTV that he had travelled by plane for the first time in his life.

“I had never travelled in a plane before this, but Bachchan sahib made it possible for me, that too at a time when I was badly stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. I'm returning home after eight months," he added.

Bachchan's gesture comes days after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had arranged a flight for 180 Assamese migrants. The Arundhati star had also made arrangements to help 177 workers fly to Odisha from Kerala.

The COVID-19 lockdown, which came into effect on March 25, left several migrants stranded in various parts of the country. Follwing this, some of them walked or hitchiked their way to their native villages.

Coming back to Big B, the 77-year-old is still one of the busiest actors in the film industry. Last year, 'Shahenshah' grabbed plenty of attention when he essayed a key role in the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that saw him share screen space with Chiranjeevi. The magnum opus had a strong cast that included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Kick 2 baddie Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu.

Bachchan will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Gulabo Sitabo that is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 12). The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the parallel lead, revolves around the bittersweet relationship between an old man and his fiesty tenant.

'Vijay' also has Chehere, Jhund and Brahmastra in his kitty.

Also read: 'Gulabo Sitabo' is an ode to puppetry, says director Shoojit Sircar