Anjali on shooting amid the Covid-19 pandemic: The experience will not be the same as before

Actress Anjali says that shooting for films amid the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be a different experience for all concerned as people will have to take precautions on the sets. Speaking to DH, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu star adds that one will have to avoid excessive physical contact with co-stars and maintain social distancing.

Anjali also opens up on her latest release Silence/Nishabdham, which released on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, and says that it is a thriller with 'good screenplay'.

What encouraged you to take up Silence?

Silence is a thriller with a good screenplay. I play a strong character/role in the film. In a way, I feel I will get appreciated for my work in Silence.

How was the experience of shooting for Silence?

I had a wonderful time working with everyone in the movie. All of us knew what we were doing. Moreover, nobody was insecure as every character is important. You cannot remove any character from the movie as the whole thing will collapse if you do that.

What is your take on the film releasing directly on Amazon Prime, skipping the theatrical route?

Ultimately every movie is meant for an audience. If people cannot come to the theatre for some reason (the Covid-19 pandemic), there is no harm in bringing a movie to their homes. When all is said and done, people should be able to watch the film and get entertained.

How did the acting bug bite you?

Even I do not know the exact reason that got me interested in acting. I initially thought I would just give it a try and soon took up modeling. I gave a few auditions and eventually got my first film Kattradhu Thamizh.

Any differences between the Tamil and Telugu film industries?

The only difference between them is the language spoken. As most of the technicians work in both the industries, there is no major difference nowadays.

Are you open to acting in Hindi movies?

It depends on the type of role that comes my way. However, for now, I am happy working in the four major South Indian film industries (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam).

How did you keep yourself busy during the Covid-19 lockdown?

I kind of collapsed initially during the lockdown. Later, I realised that this is a once in a lifetime chance for us. I started doing Yoga and now I can't do without it. My puppy kept me entertained during the lockdown. I also watched movies and finalised a few scripts.

What is your take on returning to work amid the Covid-19 crisis?

The experience will not be the same as what we had during the pre-Covid era. I am going through the precautions needed for the same. We have to sanitise and use disinfectant sprays. Moreover, we will not be able to get too close to each other (due to social distancing norms).