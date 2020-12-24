Arvind Swami looks exactly like MG Ramachandran in new stills from 'Thalaivi'

Actor Arvind Swami has taken to Twitter to share his new look from the upcoming pan-India movie Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the iconic mass leader J Jayalalithaa. The star, who plays the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and matinee idol MG Ramachandran (MGR) in the film, appears to have done justice to the challenging role. He looks exactly like the mass leader, getting the body language right.

The Roja actor said that playing 'Puratchi Thalaivar' was an honour and a 'great responsibility'. He thanked those associated with the film for giving him the opportunity.

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

MGR acted alongside 'Amma' in several movies, developing a strong bond with her. He soon became her mentor and indirectly paved the way for her entry into politics. Thalaivi is expected to explore their relationship while highlighting its impact on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. Arvind Swami might get ample scope to showcase his acting abilities.

Thalaivi, featuring actor Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, revolves around Jayalalithaa's rise in the world of politics while touching upon her contribution to the film industry. The AL Vijay-directed movie was originally supposed to release in theatres this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Major portions of the biggie were filmed after the lockdown while following social distancing protocols.

Thalaivi has a strong cast that includes Prakash Raj (as the late Karunanidhi) and Maine Pyaar Kiya actor Bhagyashree. Bengali actor Jisshu was offered a role in the biggie but refused to take it up due to 'prior commitments'. There was talk of either Jr NTR or Balakrishna playing Andhra Pradesh's greatest cultural icon Sr NTR in Thalaivi but that has apparently not happened.

A few websites had recently reported that the magnum opus would release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres. Kangana, however, dismissed the rumours and said that the film will release in theatres whenever the situation improves.