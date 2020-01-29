Bandipur: Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls

Close on the heels of actor Rajinikanth making his TV debut shooting for ‘Into the wild with Bear Grylls’, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will shoot for another episode with Grylls, at Bandipur, on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar has already reached Bandipur and is staying at Serai Resort, according to Forest department personnel.

"Speaking to DH, Tiger Project Director T Balachandra said, the department has given permission for shooting between 10 am and 4 pm, on Thursday. They will shooting at Tiger Road and two other places," he said.

Meanwhile, Bear Grylls has thanked Rajinikanth for his participation, via a tweet. The superstar responded, saying that it was an unforgettable experience. It is said that Rajinikanth will give a message on saving water in the episode.