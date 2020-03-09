Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild': Rajinikanth 'embraces' big challenges in exciting new promo

Rajinikanth, arguably the biggest name in Tamil cinema, is set to make his small-screen debut in Bear Grylls-hosted Man Vs Wild. The ace adventurer on Monday (March 9) shared a promo for the eagerly-awaited episode in which the 'Superstar' is seen facing several challenges while navigating through the woods. Commenting on the clip., the 'survival expert' said that Rajini dealt with dangers of the wild with a great deal of 'positivity'

"Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect," he added.

The 'Thalaivar special' episode of Man Vs Wild will be aired on Discovery at eight pm on March 23.

Interestingly, the Petta actor had shot for Man Vs Wild a few weeks ago in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park and given movie buffs a reason to rejoice. Following this, Bear Grylls had accidentally irked a section of the audience by calling the veteran mass hero a 'Bollywood Superstar. He eventually managed to pacify the 'Superstar Army' by sending out an edited fresh tweet.

Coming back to the present, Rajinikanth will next be seen in the much-hyped Annaatthe that marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva. The film is likely to feature an emotional story set against a rural backdrop. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes names such as Nayanthara, Khushboo, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. The grapevine suggests that Tollywood actor Gopichand too might be a part of the movie but this has not been confirmed yet. Either way, Annaatthe is a crucial affair for all concerned.