'Bunty Aur Babli 2' box office collection report: Saif Ali Khan-starrer opens on a decent note

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 collected nearly Rs 3 crore at the box office on day 1 despite receiving mixed reviews. This is a decent figure by 'Chhote Nawab' standards as his previous release Jawaani Jaaneman had raked in a similar amount when it hit the screens last year. The film's performance is at par with that of movies such as Mumbai Saga and Roohi, which hit the screens this March. That said, the flick would have opened stronger had the promotions been more intense. Moreover, cinemas in Maharashtra -- the biggest market for Hindi movies -- are operating at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing. This too appears to have affected its collection.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 faced competition from Sooryavanshi in mass centres as the actioner, which hit the screens this Diwali, still raking in the moolah. The lacklustre music too went against it. The crime-comedy has, either way, helped Yash Raj Films partly regain its mojo as the banner's previous movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sank without a trace.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is likely to witness reasonable growth over the weekend as it caters to a family audience. A major chunk of the collection is likely to come from the Hindi belt given the film's 'desi' setting. The Varun V Sharma-helmed movie may, however, find it hard to keep the momentum going on the weekdays as the word of mouth is not too positive.

Interestingly, it needs to do the bulk of its business in the first week itself as the 'massy' action actioners Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim will give it a run for its money when they hit the screens on November 25 and November 26 respectively.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli and revolves around what happens when the protagonists lock horns with copycat cons. The cast includes Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharvari.