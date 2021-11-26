Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are set to appear on the screen together for the first time in the upcoming film Acharya, which will be released in theatres on February 4, 2022.

It is reported that the movie has locked its OTT streaming partner. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the Koratala Siva directorial.

The makers are eyeing to release of the movie on OTT after a couple of weeks of its theatrical release.

Acharya is in the final leg of production and the makers will soon wrap it up before they kick-start the promotions.

The film is tipped to be a commercial drama with a streak of a revolutionary theme. Chiranjeevi plays the lead, while Kajal Aggarwal plays his partner in the movie.Charan is to appear as 'Siddha', while Pooja Hegde plays his love in the film.

The makers have announced the release of a teaser based on Ram Charan's role 'Siddha' from the movie, on November 28.

A couple of songs from the movie were released earlier, receiving rave reviews.