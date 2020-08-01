Covid-19 lockdown: Tamannaah Bhatia feels it will take a while for the film industry to open up

Tamannaah Bhatia is arguably one of the most popular young stars in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. During a recent interview with Chennai Times, the Baahubali star said that even though the nation has entered Unlock 3.0, it will take a while for Tollywood/Kollywood to return to normal.

According to 'Milky Beauty' health is the main concern amid the Covid-19 pandemic and films should go on floors only if it is possible to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Tamannaah added that while a few smaller films can go on the floors, the makers of the more ambitious projects might need to wait longer as they require a large team. She also indicated that people will visit theatres only when things 'calm down', subtly hinting that the process is likely to be more complex than expected.

Also Read: Tamannaah is ‘mastering’ her mother tongue amid the Covid-19 lockdown

The Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown have had a major impact on the film industry. The release dates of films such as Master, Sooryavanshi and the Salman Khan starrer Radhe were pushed back to ensure the safety of the public. The shoots of movies like Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Acharya and the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam were put on hold to avoid large gatherings. This, however, established the digital medium as a force to be reckoned with. The makers of films such as PonMagal Vandhal, Gulabo Sitabo, Law, French Biriyani and Penguin opted for a digital-only release, skipping the theatrical route.

Coming back to 'Tammy', she was last seen in the Vishal starrer Action that failed to live up to expectations. The film featured her in a bold new avatar, which had the desired impact. The star will next be seen in the Telugu movie Seetimaar, co-starring Gopichand. She also has the Hindi movie Bole Chudiyaan and the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Queen in her kitty.