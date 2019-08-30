'Decoding Bill Gates': A Netflix docu on MS' founder

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2019, 00:13am ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2019, 00:17am ist
REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Netflix, the popular streaming site is all set the première a documentary on Bill Gates, the American business magnate, investor, author, philanthropist, and humanitarian, best known as the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation.

The documentary is a compilation of Gates' life and work and is scheduled to release on September 20.

The excited business tycoon himself tweeted about the developments, expressing his joy at Netflix's endeavour. 

 The trailer surely looks promising, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the incredible journey of one of the greatest revolutionaries in the field of technology. 

Bill Gates
Microsoft
Netflix
Documentary
Comments (+)
 