'Decoding Bill Gates': A Netflix docu on MS' founder

Netflix, the popular streaming site is all set the première a documentary on Bill Gates, the American business magnate, investor, author, philanthropist, and humanitarian, best known as the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation.

The documentary is a compilation of Gates' life and work and is scheduled to release on September 20.

The excited business tycoon himself tweeted about the developments, expressing his joy at Netflix's endeavour.

I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together. pic.twitter.com/Jc4QFju7Fo — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 29, 2019

The trailer surely looks promising, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the incredible journey of one of the greatest revolutionaries in the field of technology.