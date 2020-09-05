Do you know Anil Kapoor once played the lead in a popular Kannada movie?

The seasoned performer Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular and dependable actors in the Hindi film industry. The veteran enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic personality, impressive body and evergreen reel image. The star has of late acted in quite a few big movies proving that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Hindi cinema, not many know that 'Lakhan' starred in a Kannada movie during the early stages of his career, Kapoor, who began his acting career with the Telugu movie Vamsa Vruksham, played the lead role in the Kannada movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983) and impressed the Sandalwood audience with his performance. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, revolved around what happens when a young man becomes 'more than friends' with a married woman.

Also read: Acting is about engaging audiences, says Anil Kapoor

Pallavi Anu Pallavi, which featured a stellar soundtrack from the one and only Ilaiyaraaja, did decent business at the box office and received favourable reviews from most critics. It has attained cult status over the years. It was later dubbed in Telugu under the same title. The Tamil version is titled Priya Oh Priya. The cast included Lakshmi, 'Chiyaan' Vikram and Kiran Vairale.

It remains Kapoor's only Kannada movie to date.

Coming back to the present, the Race actor is still regarded as one of the most dependable actors in the film industry. Earlier this year, he hit the right notes with his effective performance in the Mohit Suri-helmed Malang that exceeded expectations at the box office. The actioner had a strong cast that included Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. AK will soon be seen in the much-hyped Takht, directed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. The multistarrer, which revolves around the Mughal empire, is slated to hit screens next year.