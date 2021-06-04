Doreswamy remembered

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who passed away on May 26 at 103, was no stranger to the Kannada film industry. Over the years, many actors and directors drew inspiration from him. They remember how they participated in demonstrations with him, and how he instilled courage and confidence in them.

Here is what they had to say about the eminent Gandhian.

‘He was a living legend’

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s village Nagathihalli was popular for teachers and freedom fighters. As a child, he was drawn to Gandhian philosophy and principles. “The first thing that I did when I moved to Bengaluru was to scout for Gandhians who were a part of the freedom movement. That is when I met H S Doreswamy. He and I spent a lot of time discussing India’s freedom movement. His inputs came in handy when I wrote my book ‘Valase Hakkiya Haadu’ (Song of a migratory bird),” says the veteran filmmaker.

He also admired Doreswamy's honesty and straightforwardness. "Anybody who wanted to stage a protest against the government's policies would rope in Doreswamy. Somehow, his presence added strength and confidence to their mission," adds Nagathihalli.



Activist Chetan Ahimsa

‘Inquisitive to learn’

Actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa first met Doreswamy in 2010 when he came to launch his film at the Vinoba Bhave Ashram in Sampangi Rama Nagar in Bengaluru. “Doreswamy spoke very spiritedly about a better society. I understood right away that he was not just an elderly person articulating his past, but a blue-blooded nation builder,” says Chetan, who got married at the ashram in 2020. He says Doreswamy inspired the choice of venue for the wedding.

In his nearly decade of activism, Chetan has had the fortune of fighting alongside Doreswamy in several pro-people movements. “I have learned from Doreswamy’s relentless fight for the socio-economically and educationally marginalised across our state, along with his strong opposition to neo-fascist and neo-liberal forces, who are dominating our country’s weakest. He will live in our hearts as a trailblazer for the dispossessed,” says Chetan.



Kavitha Lankesh



‘He was a selfless man’

Filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh was introduced to Doreswamy by her late sister Gauri. “I became close to Doreswamy only after Gauri passed away. She used to take him a box of gulab jamuns whenever she visited him. He loved them so much that he would pop two or three at one go. After Gauri passed away, I continued the tradition. My daughter Esha and I would call and visit him,” says Kavitha.

Kavitha remembers Doreswamy more as a journalist than an activist. “He attacked any ruling party without fear. I remember once he visited the Malavalli Pura garbage dumping site and interacted with the villagers there. He asked them to slap a case on him because as a Bengalurean he was also responsible for adding to the garbage pile at their doorstep,” she recalls.