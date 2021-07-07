Why Dilip Kumar refused to play Thakur in 'Sholay'

Here's why Dilip Kumar refused to play Thakur in 'Sholay'

Years later in an interview, Dilip Kumar said he regretted turning down the role

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 12:01 ist
Dilip Kumar turned down an opportunity to play the role of Thakur alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Sholay'. Credit: AFP File Photo

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar — who passed away on Wednesday morning — is arguably one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The 'Original King' had acted in a number of films that remain evergreen, from Mughal-e-Azam to Ram aur Shyam.

He also acted alongside another Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, in the 1982 thriller Shakti. Kumar, in fact, could have shared the silver screen with Bachchan as Thakur in cult classic Sholay six years before, but had declined the role as he felt it was 'one-dimensional,' lacking variety

The role of Thakur, aka Baldev Singh, was eventually played by Sanjeev Kumar, and the rest as we know, is history. The underrated star delivered a rocking performance and cemented his position in the history books.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar: A star who brought realism to Bollywood

Years later in an interview, Dilip Kumar was believed to have regretted turning down the role. He was upset over having missed the opportunity to feature in a film and portray a character that was etched into the fabric of Hindi cinema.

Dilip Kumar also regretted not acting in Baiju Bawra (1952), Pyaasa (1957), and Zanjeer (1973).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dilip Kumar
Sholay
bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan

What's Brewing

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 