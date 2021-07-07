Here's why Dilip Kumar refused to play Thakur in 'Sholay'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar — who passed away on Wednesday morning — is arguably one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. The 'Original King' had acted in a number of films that remain evergreen, from Mughal-e-Azam to Ram aur Shyam.

He also acted alongside another Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, in the 1982 thriller Shakti. Kumar, in fact, could have shared the silver screen with Bachchan as Thakur in cult classic Sholay six years before, but had declined the role as he felt it was 'one-dimensional,' lacking variety.

The role of Thakur, aka Baldev Singh, was eventually played by Sanjeev Kumar, and the rest as we know, is history. The underrated star delivered a rocking performance and cemented his position in the history books.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar: A star who brought realism to Bollywood

Years later in an interview, Dilip Kumar was believed to have regretted turning down the role. He was upset over having missed the opportunity to feature in a film and portray a character that was etched into the fabric of Hindi cinema.

Dilip Kumar also regretted not acting in Baiju Bawra (1952), Pyaasa (1957), and Zanjeer (1973).