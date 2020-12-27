I take criticism positively, try to understand where it's coming from: Pankaj Tripathi

Noted actor Pankaj Tripathi says that he takes criticism positively, trying to evolve as a performer. The Sacred Games actor, however, adds that he tries to judge the abilities of the person offering the feedback before acting on it.

"I take criticism in a positive way. At the same time, however, I try to understand where it is coming from. It is important to figure out whether the person (offering the feedback) has an understanding of the craft," he told DH during an interaction with select media houses.

Pankaj's comments come at a time when he has received flak for playing the same type of characters in most of his projects. The actor reprised the role of the dreaded gangster Akhandanand Tripathi in the second season of the web series Mirzapur, which released on October 23. He played a similar role in the Anurag Basu-directed movie Ludo, which premiered weeks after the Amazon Prime Video-backed show.

The actor, who was seen playing the role of a 'South star' in the recently-released Shakeela, will be hoping to silence his critics with his upcoming movie Kaagaz. The film, directed by noted director Satish Kaushik, is based on real-life events and revolves around what happens when a man is 'declared dead' despite being hale and hearty. The movie, which has been produced by Salman Khan Films, is likely to appeal to the 'desi' audience.

It is slated to release on Zee5 on January 7, skipping the theatrical route.

Tripathi will also be seen essaying a key role in the sports-drama 83. The biggie, featuring Ranveer Singh as the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, has been directed by noted filmmaker Kabir Khan and revolves around India's triumph in the Cricket World Cup 1983.

It was supposed to hit the screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pankaj also has the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.