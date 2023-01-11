'India is proud of you': Chiranjeevi reacts to Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a.k.a. Ram Charan's father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu.
He took to Twitter to say: "What a Phenomenonl Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu
What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏
Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏
Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!
India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023
Even as congratulatory tweets poured in, the words of the revered Rolling Stone magazine suddenly took on a whole new meaning: "RRR is the best -- and most revolutionary -- blockbuster of 2022.." it said. And specifically about Naatu Naatu, it said: "... the dance sequence feels like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels."
