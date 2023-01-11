Chiranjeevi reacts to Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'

'India is proud of you': Chiranjeevi reacts to Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'

Chiranjeevi is also RRR star Ram Charan's father

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 12:45 ist
Chiranjeevi Konidela. Credit: IANS Photo

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a.k.a. Ram Charan's father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu.

He took to Twitter to say: "What a Phenomenonl Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie &amp; @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu

Even as congratulatory tweets poured in, the words of the revered Rolling Stone magazine suddenly took on a whole new meaning: "RRR is the best -- and most revolutionary -- blockbuster of 2022.." it said. And specifically about Naatu Naatu, it said: "... the dance sequence feels like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels."

