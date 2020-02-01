'Jawaani Jaaneman' box office collections day 2: Saif Ali Khan starrer witnesses decent growth

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release Jawaani Jaaneman opened to a good response at the box office on Friday (January 31, 2020) and raked in Rs 3.24 crore on day one. The film remained the top choice of the target audience on Saturday and witnessed good growth. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says the film is doing well in urban areas and should collect between Rs five crore and 5.5 crore on the second day.

"There is a good jump in collection and the collection will be between Rs five crore and Rs 5.5 crore. If the evening shows too are solid then, in a best case scenario, its can even make around Rs six crore," says Dubey.

Talking about the reasons behind the film's good performance, he adds that it has clicked with fans as the role suits Saif, which has resulted in a good word of mouth.

If Dubey's estimates hold, Jawaani Jaaneman will outperform his last solo hero release Laal Kaptaan, which had raked in a dismal Rs 1.3 crore on the second day. It will also fare better than Chef (Rs 1.15 crore) and Kaalakaandi (around Rs two crore). The flick will, however, not be able to beat Baazaar, which collected nearly Rs seven crore on the second day.

Either way, things seem to be heading in the right direction for Jawaani Jaaneman, which indicates that Saif is on the verge of bouncing back in style.

Interestingly, the week's other major release Happy Hardy and Heer exceeded expectations and collected close to Rs one crore on its opening day. The Himesh Reshammiya starrer, however, is unlikely to create problems for Jawaani Jaaneman as it seems to have clicked only with die-hard HR fans. As such, the Saif starrer is set to have a solid first Sunday (February 2).

Meanwhile, with the Nitin Kakkar-helmed movie in theatres, Saif is set to turn his attention to Bunty Aur Babli 2, a 'spiritual successor' to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli.

