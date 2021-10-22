'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25

John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release in theatres on November 25

The film is a sequel to the 2018 release 'Satyameva Jayate'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 22 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 13:25 ist
The official poster of the film. Credit: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham

 John Abraham-starrer action movie Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing in theatres on November 25.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow.

Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter.

"#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October," Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action-drama has been postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

John Abraham
satyameva jayate 2
Bollywood movies
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

Netflix's Japan anime school targets booming demand

Netflix's Japan anime school targets booming demand

Australia's fearsome dinosaur was not even a predator

Australia's fearsome dinosaur was not even a predator

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

 