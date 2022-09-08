Kajol’s debut series is titled 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that Bollywood star Kajol’s debut web series has been titled "The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka".

As part of its Disney+ Day celebration, the streamer unveiled the 48-year-old actor’s first look from the upcoming show, in which she will play a lawyer for the first time.

"The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka" is an Indian take on popular American legal drama television series "The Good Wife", that aired on CBS.

The new show is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia.

Kajol said she is excited about her OTT debut with a show that gave her an opportunity to experiment and play a newer character.

"I have been playing multiple characters throughout my acting journey, but the firsts are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Good Wife', that’s exactly what I got!

"As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn. I’m excited to be sharing more about the show and the character I play, so stay tuned,” the actor said in a statement.

The original series, “The Good Wife”, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that was first launched in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more.