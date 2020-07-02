Katrina Kaif thanks doctors for being ‘magic workers’

Katrina Kaif is arguably one of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following.. A sincere performer, the Chikni Chameli sensation has been a part of quite a few popular movies and proved that she is an A-lister. Kat has also enthralled fans with her lively dance moves and impressive screen presence, indicating that she can up the glam quotient when needed.

‘Sheela’, thanked doctors on National Doctors Day 2020 (July 1) for being there for the public in difficult times. In her Instagram post, she called them ‘magic workers' and said that she is grateful to them.

Her comments come at a time when the medical fraternity is leading India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Several big names from the film industry have previously thanked the frontliners for protecting others while putting their lives in danger. Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan had compared doctors to ‘gods’ and urged the aam aadmi to cooperate with them. Akshay Kumar too had paid tribute to Covid warriors, thanking them for their sacrifices.

Coming back to Katrina, she was last seen in Bharat, which opened to a good response at the box office. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan fame, reunited her with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan and this proved to be its biggest highlight The cast included Disha Patani and Tabu.

Kat had agreed to be a part of Street Dancer 3D but opted out due to her packed schedule and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. The film hit screens earlier this year and turned out to be a commercial failure.

The Dhoom 3 actress will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi, which features her as the leading lady opposite ‘Akki’. The actioner has a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff. It is slated to hit screens this Diwali.