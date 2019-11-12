Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai, has Bollywood on mind

Pop Star Katy Perry arrived in the city for her performance this weekend and says she's excited to indulge in "all things Indian", including discovering shopping streets and partying with Bollywood celebrities.

The 'Roar' hitmaker will perform at the DY Patil Stadium on November 16 as part of the OnePlus Music Festival.

"I'm excited to watch some of the other people performing. I'm totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. I am not the girl who stays indoors and orders room service. I go out, seek the world, I love people, culture, traditions. You're going to catch me on these streets," Perry told reporters.

She was speaking at a special press conference here, where she was joined by actor Jacqueline Fernandez who will play the host at the festival.

When asked if she is keen to collaborate with local artists, Perry said, "That's what the research and development this week is going to be about. I am going to a fun party, going to meet some Bollywood people and hearing some incredible bands. It's been a long time since I've been here."

This is not her first visit to the country. The "Firework" hitmaker performed at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League in 2012 in Chennai.

Perry said back then she was just "in and out" and didn't get to discover India, so this time it's all about "immersing and educating myself".

"I am excited to meet anyone interesting, who has a great perspective, care, kindness, and empathy for the world and wants to do compassionate artistic things. That's the kind of people I want to hang out with. I'm sure Jacqueline is definitely going to take me shopping, eating," she added.

The singer said every seven years, every cell in the body rejuvenates, making one a whole different person, "so I'm a whole different human, here in Mumbai, India."

"I've always wanted to come to Mumbai. I went to a couple of places seven years ago, did a cricket match, had some fun in Rajasthan at one point in my life. But I've always looked at Mumbai as a destination I really want to be at.

"I have heard it's the most fun and it's where arts, culture and entertainment (come together), and Bollywood. I'm excited to indulge in all things Indian," she added.

At the festival, international pop star Dua Lipa will also be performing and Perry, 35, said she's excited for that as well.

"I've created a little bit of a special show. I am not touring right now and doing very few shows but I decided that this show was one of the most important shows of the year because of just the fact that I always wanted to go to Mumbai. I hear my Indian fans so passionately on social media. So this one checks all the boxes...

"It is difficult sometimes to bring a big production over here. That's why most people don't add places on their tours because the production is hard to bring, you've to change everything. I really wanted to come back to India, and I knew I was going to be in good hands with One Plus," she added.