'KGF: Chapter 2' review: A triumph of passion and imagination

KGF: Chapter 2

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Rai, Sanjay Dutt

Rating: 3.5/5

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a tale from history. Once it completes its theatrical run, the two-part franchise is sure to make history in Kannada cinema.

It had been over three years since the gripping underdog story of Rocky ended on a cliffhanger. Minutes before the title card comes on screen, director Prashanth Neel makes us ready for what to expect from the follow-up of the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. In a jaw-dropping opening scene, he shows how his passion and grandeur of scale are still intact.

Rocky bhai, the dreaded gangster, has full control of KGF after his epic elimination of Garuda, son of Suryavardhan, the heir of the gold fields. But once you own one of the most precious pieces of land, you are sure to face the heat of people with power. In comes Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), Suryavardhan's brother, and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon), the prime minister of India.

For the first 20 minutes, the film rides on an intense tempo with many characters slowly finding their places in the plot. In the build-up to the interval, Neel strikes a surprise that none of us can predict. And then, 'KGF: Chapter 2' takes an almighty leap.

Neel's freaky ideas are ridiculously uncompromising. He has the confidence to translate his wacky and even over-the-top thoughts on screen in an enjoyable fashion. Two scenes that bring the roof down with this kind of approach are the one inside a police station and Rocky's second big face-off with Adheera. Giving company to Neel's outrageous verve is Ravi Basrur's score, which keeps our blistering excitement at the highest level. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda completes the technical department triumvirate with his visuals of breathtaking appeal.

One sharp criticism of 'KGF: Chapter 1' was that it unabashedly celebrated machismo with little emphasis on conflicts. However, this film is never a one-man show as it shows Rocky consistently challenged by his rivals. He is also no longer invincible. His vulnerability makes him slightly emotional and even pushes him to think smart to defeat his powerful foes.

Neel's writing triumph lies in how we are completely accustomed to his fiery attitude of Rocky. His character graph gets interesting as Rocky becomes greedy and selfish. His relentless pursuit of fulfilling his mother's wishes might unsettle us but that makes the character authentic. It does justice to the film's idea of a powerful people making places powerful.

Neel connects the dots properly and also goes back in time at the right junctures of the plot. Prakash Rai smoothly slips into the role of Anant Nag as a narrator. The fact that his performance doesn't seem bogged down by the weight of Anant Nag's superb efforts shows what a towering actor Rai is. Rocky's return to Mumbai is a treat to watch and that shows Neel's understanding of completing an epic-like story.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is also a film of excess that's now become a trademark of Neel. You either find the film to be one hell of a show or term some of the tropes to be dramatic and old-school. Hence there is no end to melodrama in the 'mother-sentiment', and the dialogues are always punchlines (most of them are whistle-worthy ones). The narration is overstuffed so the shifts in the story feel jarring sometimes. Neel's handling of a love story needs major improvement. Though Srinidhi Shetty as Yash's lady love has more to do than the first part, their relationship lacks emotional depth.

The action sequences, with the 'cut in and out' editing pattern, are choreographed with great effort. The best of the lot is the final showdown between Adheera and Rocky, who come across as two duelling monsters.

Sanjay Dutt's Adheera, inspired by Vikings, has a fearsome appearance and gets a terrific introduction scene. His towering personality is tailormade for the character's menacing nature though the dialogue delivery seems a tad underwhelming. Perhaps the actor's portrayal in the Hindi version would be more convincing. Raveena Tandon is superb, essaying a woman in power with great confidence.

The remarkably handsome Yash takes his style quotient to another level. He is leaner, meaner, and stronger (pun intended). His emotional performance, which comes with a look of defeat on his face, reveals the performer in him.

Rocky set out to capture 'Duniya' (world and he makes the world his territory. Similarly, there are talks about the film's possible record at the box office. The 'KGF' team, with firepower in production and storytelling, shows impossible is nothing. Which means, there could even be a third part!