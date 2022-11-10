Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar, John Lennon's glasses up for sale in rock n' roll auction

Kurt Cobain's guitar, Lennon's glasses up for auction

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  Nov 10 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 10:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

A Kurt Cobain smashed guitar is expected to fetch top dollar at Julien’s Auction’s annual Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll Auction in New York.

The taped-up instrument is considered by some a piece of rock and roll history and estimated to be worth $200,000 to $400,000.

“This guitar was actually smashed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 1989," said executive director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan. "He's actually written on the guitar."

Over 1,500 lots are included that features items from Beyonce, Prince and Carrie Underwood.

Glasses worn by John Lennon are estimated to sell for over $80,000.

“You sort of identified John Lennon as wearing those type of round granny glasses, as he called them himself. And their photo match to a photograph taken by Ian McKellen for the book ‘The Lives of John Lennon’- it comes with that book as well.”

Nolan said since the pandemic there has been a surge in people wanting to own iconic items.

“People are sort of taking their money out of sort of intangible items or even real estate items that they have in their investment portfolio and choosing to own something cool, something that they can relate to.”

The sale will take place live at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square and online from Nov. 11-13.

