Leaving home felt like going to war: Rakul Preet on shooting amid COVID-19 threat

Actress Rakul Preet recently shot for an ad film amid the coronavirus outbreak and this grabbed a great deal of attention. While speaking about the same, the star told Mumbai Mirror that it was the “toughest” experience of her career even though the team took precautions to check the spread of the pandemic. The ‘Punjabi Kudi’ added that they could not postpone the shoot because of the logistics involved.

The coronavirus situation has forced several producers to delay major releases. Sooryavanshi, the Nani starrer V, No Time to die and F9 are just a few of the biggies that will not be releasing in theatres as planned. Moreover, the shoots of movies like Acharya, Prabhas 20 and Radhe have been suspended till further notice to avoid mass gatherings and this is the key to combating the COVID-19 threat. In other words, things have come to a standstill.

The ‘lockdown’ has, however, created a problem for daily wage workers. Kajal Aggarwal had recently touched on this and revealed that a cab driver broke down in front of her as he was not getting any savaaris.

Coming back to Rakul, she was last seen in the Ramesh Sippy-helmed Shimla Mirchi that sank without a trace. She will next be seen in Aayaalan, marking her first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. She also has the Shankar-directed Indian 2 in her kitty. The film, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian/ Hindustani, features Kamal Haasan in the titular role. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Siddharth and Kajal. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.