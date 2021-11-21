Love Amitabh Bachchan's command over Hindi, we get to learn a lot from him: Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is set to appear alongside the iconic Amitabh Bachchan on the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, says that he was impressed by the Hum star's flawless Hindi diction. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 'Chhote Nawab' said that he enjoyed interacting with Big B as each moment proved to be a learning experience. He added that the 79-year-old can still give youngsters a run for their money when it comes to anchoring a quiz show.

Saif shares a strong professional rapport with AB Sr s the two previously collaborated for films such as Aarakshan and Eklavya.

The Race actor, interestingly, replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the Bunty Aur Babli franchise. Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit, released in theatres on Friday (November 19), receiving mixed reviews from fans. It revolves around what happens when the original protagonists face competition from copycat cons. It has been directed by Varun V Sharma and marks his directorial debut. The cast includes Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sharvari. He will soon be seen in the pan-India movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The mythological drama is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features him in the role of Lankesh, a character based on Ravan. It stars Prabhas, the face of the Baahubali saga, as Lord Ram and is touted to be a potential gamechanger for him. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Big B, on the other hand, was last seen in Chehre that didn't do well at the box office. The thriller was directed by Rumy Jafry and starred Emraan Hashmi as the parallel lead. The 'Shahenshah' is awaiting the release of Jhund and the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra. He is also part of the Nag Ashwin-helmed Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, This will be the second time he plays a full-fledged character in a Telugu movie as he previously appeared alongside Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.