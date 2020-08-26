Maanayata prays for ‘peace and positivity’ amid concern regarding Sanjay Dutt’s health

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently announced a break from work to focus on an urgent health issue and urged fans to refrain from speculating about the issue. He added that things are under control, indicating there is nothing to worry about. His wife Maanayata soon confirmed that the family was going through testing times, suggesting that all was not well. She however, refrained from elaborating on the exact nature of the problem.

According to several reports, ‘Sanju’ has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will soon be heading to the US for treatment. Some websites, however, claim that the initial treatment will take place in Mumbai itself.

Amid concern regarding Dutt’s health, Maanayata on Tuesday (August 25) shared an adorable photo of her kids and urged God to give the family strength at a time when the “sands are shifting”.

Her post comes after ‘Baba’ had wished fans on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, saying that his faith in ‘Bappa’ remains the same even though the celebrations were a bit subdued this time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in the in much-hyped Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat that sank without a trace and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. He will next be seen in the Mahesh Batt-helmed Sadak 2, a sequel to the yesteryear movie Sadak. The film is slated to release directly on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

He also has the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj and the pan-India biggie KGF Chapter 2, starring Sandalwood sensation Yash, in his kitty. The Prashanth Neel-directed movie marks the Kalank actor’s Kannada debut and is likely to hit screens in 2021.