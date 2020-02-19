Fox, Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 19 2020, 17:54pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 17:58pm ist
Megan Fox will be playing an FBI agent in her next. (Credit:Wikimedia Commons)

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, reported Deadline.

The movie, penned by Alan Horsnail, also stars Emile Hirsch.

Set in 2004, the film centres around an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida State officer (Hirsch) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Willis will play Fox's FBI agent partner.

Furla and EFF's Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. Lydia Hull is attached to executive produce.

The film goes on floors on March 9 in Puerto Rico. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
megan fox
Bruce Willis
Hollywood
Comments (+)
 