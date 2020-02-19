Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, reported Deadline.

The movie, penned by Alan Horsnail, also stars Emile Hirsch.

Set in 2004, the film centres around an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida State officer (Hirsch) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Willis will play Fox's FBI agent partner.

Furla and EFF's Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luillo Ruiz. Lydia Hull is attached to executive produce.

The film goes on floors on March 9 in Puerto Rico.