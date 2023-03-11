Millie Bobby Brown is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Brown found her breakout role on 'Stranger Things' when she was 12, playing telekinetic youth Eleven

  • Mar 11 2023, 16:01 ist
Millie Bobby Brown in a still from 'Enola Holmes'. Credit: YouTube/Netflix

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is ready to leave Hawkins in the rearview.

The Emmy Award nominee, 19, admitted that she's "very ready" to say goodbye to her Stranger Things role, reports People magazine.

She recently spoke about preparing to film the fifth and final season of Netflix's nostalgia-driven sci-fi series, which premiered in 2016.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now," she explained. "It's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up."

She further said, quoted by People: "I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful (for the show)."

Brown found her breakout role on Stranger Things when she was 12, playing telekinetic youth Eleven, who escapes a government testing facility where researchers used her in a portal to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

