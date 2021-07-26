Mohanlal-Priyadarshan to reunite for a boxing drama

Malayalam legend Mohanlal is set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan for a boxing drama, according to Bollywood Hungama. The filmmaker told the portal that it will be completely different from their previous films and has a relatable plot about the rise and fall of a pugilist.

The revelation comes days after Tamil star Arya received rave reviews for his work in the boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa Ranjith. It revolved around the boxing culture in North Madras/Vada Chennai and was the 'least political' flick of the Kaala helmer's career. Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan, a film set in a similar space, had been released a few days before Sarpatta, receiving mixed reviews. It remains to be seen whether Priyan and Lalettan's film exceeds the standards set by these films.

The two had previously collaborated for films such as Kaalapani, Boeing Boeing, Minnaram and Oppam, which became reasonably popular. Their latest movie Marakkar will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves. It is a period drama that revolves around the adventures of a Naval admiral. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the 'digital blockbuster' Drishyam 2. It was directed by Jeethu Joseph and revolved around the life of the simpleton George Kutty. He is working on Aaraattu, co-starring Shraddha Srinath. He also has his maiden directorial venture Barroz and the Prithviraj-helmed Bro Daddy in his kitty.

'Priyan', on the other hand, recently returned to Bollywood with the comedy drama Hungama 2. The film was inspired by Minnaram and featured Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty in the lead. It premiered digitally a few days ago to a lukewarm response.

