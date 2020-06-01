Music composer Wajid Khan laid to rest

Music composer Wajid Khan laid to rest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2020, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 14:58 ist
Wajid was one half of the famous Sajid-Wajid duo. (Credit: Facebook/SajidWajid)

Music composer Wajid Khan was laid to rest at Versova cemetery with close friends and family members in attendance.

Wajid, one half of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issues.

"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid''s brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was buried around 1 PM. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," sources told PTI.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan''s 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kyaa and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi KarogePartner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwaa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman Khan's songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

