Netizens troll Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' trailer with hilarious memes

The trailer of Coolie No 1, which was released on Saturday, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for a variety of reasons. The video has, however, resulted in a 'meme fest' on Twitter with a section of the Twitterverse trolling it for being 'cringeworthy'.

Here is a look at a few unmissable Coolie No 1 memes, which have taken social media by storm

Varun Dhawan is doing overacting in front of Paresh Rawal.. Paresh Rawal be like :#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #BoycottCoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/bPExXtfpSS — Milind (@Milind_) November 28, 2020

Coolie No 1, directed by top filmmaker David Dhawan, is a remake/adaptation of the director's 1995 hit of the same name and features Varun Dhawan in the role played by Govinda in the original version. The film, touted to be a comedy, stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the young hero. The Kerdanath actor reprises Karisma Kapoor's role from the yesteryear movie, The biggie has a strong supporting cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, and ace comedian Johnny Lever.

Rawal, who recently impressed movie buffs with his performance in the Sudha Kongara-directed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, will be hoping to hoping to add another memorable film to his name. Johnny Lever, on the other hand, has not had a major release in a while and it remains to be seen whether Coolie No 1 helps revive his career.

It is an important release for Varun as his last release Street Dancer 3D did not do as well as expected. Sara, who was last seen in the commercially-unsuccessful Love Aaj Kal, too will be hoping to deliver a 'digital blockbuster' with the movie.

The movie was originally slated to hit the screens in May but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers soon opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route. It is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.