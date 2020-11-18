New 'Tom & Jerry' movie trailer brings cat and mouse fight into real world

Tom and Jerry have been at each other's throats for about 80 years now and next year, they will continue that tradition in Tom & Jerry, a new animated/live-action hybrid movie scheduled to be released in theatres in March 2021.

According to the trailer, Jerry has taken abode in an upscale New York hotel that has hosted four presidents, three popes and two kings and a new eager-to-please employee played by Chloë Grace Moretz has been tasked with getting rid of the mouse. She appoints Tom, the cat to "leverage millions of years of predatory evolution".

As with any Tom and Jerry production, the cartoon characters' actions are overdramatised and the movie promises more of the same with Tom being smashed flat by a bus, getting cartoonishly electrocuted and bounced between two cars.

The movie is set to be released in two languages, English and Hindi.