Oscar winner 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' to be screened at this year's BIFFes

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the American sci-fi-comedy-action-drama that won seven awards, including the Best Picture, at the recently concluded Oscars, will be screened at the upcoming Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes).

The absurdist film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is about a Chinese immigrant, who is drawn into an insane adventure in which she will have to save the world by connecting with the many lives she could have led and exploring multiple universes.

The 14th edition of the film festival, which will be held from March 23 to March 30, will also screen Oscar nominated and acclaimed films such as Aftersun, Triangle of Sadness, The Whale and No Bears in the World Cinema section.

The BIFFes was earlier planned to be held entirely at the Orion Mall. At a press conference on Tuesday, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Ashok Kashyap said majority of the films will be screened across 11 screens at the Orion Mall while some films will be shown at Kannada Kalavidara Sangha and Suchitra Film Society.

Registration

Film enthusiasts can register on the official website of BIFFes by paying the fee of Rs 800. Fee for students and film fraternity members is Rs 400.

For the first time, the organisers have digitised the process. "Registered people need not collect passes this time. They can show the QR code and walk into screening venues," said Kashyap. He added that daily passes will be given two days after the commencement of the festival.

The centenary celebration of legendary cinematographer V K Murthy is the main highlight of the festival. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner's works will be discussed in a masterclass session and his iconic films with director Guru Dutt such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam will be screened. Other prominent personalities who will hold masterclass sessions include screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad (Baahubali, RRR) and filmmaker Panah Panahi, son of legendary Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

More than 30 Kannada films will be screened across four sections (Indian Competition, Kannada Competition, Indian Contemporary and Revisiting Classics).