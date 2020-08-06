PM Modi calls UP Chief Minister 'Aditya Yoginath' during 'bhoomi pujan' speech

About two years ago, multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh were renamed and one could say history repeated itself in an odd-ish way. Yesterday, during the groundbreaking or ‘bhoomi-pujan’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, UP CM Yogi Adityanath found himself christened with a new moniker by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Read: PM Modi performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya

“Present on stage, the energetic, renowned, popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Aditya Yoginath ji,” said PM Modi, as the camera quickly cut to the CM’s face for a quick reaction.

The debate on Yogi Adityanath and Aditya Yoginath was trending on Twitter, as netizens were quick to pick up the Prime Minister's slip of tongue. The reactions ranged from past name-changing references to movie-inspired memes.

Only Modi ji can do this, sabka naam badalne Wale ka naam badal diya. #AdityaYogiNath — Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) August 5, 2020

We thought he got issues pronouncing Donald and Leonardo. But “Aditya Yoginath” 😂😂😂 Aise kaun karta hai bhai. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVcKWXBK9b — Proud Indian (@shdanim) August 5, 2020

When you change others name but someone changes yours

Aditya Yoginath pic.twitter.com/3kKEmbwhpp — Pawan Bhakar (@BhakarPawan) August 5, 2020