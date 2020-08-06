PM Modi calls UP Chief Minister 'Aditya Yoginath' during 'bhoomi pujan' speech

What PM Modi called UP CM Yogi Adityanath

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 06 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 14:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI

About two years ago, multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh were renamed and one could say history repeated itself in an odd-ish way. Yesterday, during the groundbreaking  or ‘bhoomi-pujan’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, UP CM Yogi Adityanath found himself christened with a new moniker by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“Present on stage, the energetic, renowned, popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Aditya Yoginath ji,” said PM Modi, as the camera quickly cut to the CM’s face for a quick reaction.

The debate on Yogi Adityanath and Aditya Yoginath was trending on Twitter, as netizens were quick to pick up the Prime Minister's slip of tongue. The reactions ranged from past name-changing references to movie-inspired memes.

