Police stop A R Rahman's Pune concert citing 10 pm deadline

Police stopped a concert of Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune city as it went on after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday.
After the concert was held here on Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artists and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock.
A huge crowd had gathered to attend music maestro Rahman's live concert held at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune.
"As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked him (Rahman) and other artists to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show," said Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, who was seen in the video asking Rahman and other artists playing music to stop by indicating at his watch.
No case has been registered in this connection, a senior police official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait
Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows
Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery
How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated
Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count
Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs
Pakodanomics is the new economics
As India greys, care economy blooms