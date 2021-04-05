Prabhas to star in 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie?

Actor Prabhas is arguably one of the biggest stars in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work. According to a report carried by The Times of India, the Baahubali hero may soon collaborate with maverick filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a commercial entertainer to be released in multiple languages.



The Kaithi helmer has reportedly already narrated a script to 'Darling' and an announcement about the biggie is likely to be made later this year. Lokesh became the talk of the town this Pongal when Master, featuring Vijay in the lead, opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite the Covid-19 pandemic and emerged as a big hit. It was an actioner that revolved around the clash between a rowdy professor and the antagonist, played by 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi.

The general feeling is that working with Prabhas may open new avenues for the young director. Lokesh is, meanwhile, gearing up to begin work on the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which features 'Ulaga Nayagan' in a new avatar. It has piqued the curiosity of fans with its 'announcement teaser' and may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is working on the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It is expected to hit the screens on July 30.

The Mirchi hero also has the Prashant Neel-helmed actioner Salaar and a movie with Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in his kitty. He will soon be turning his attention to the mythological drama Adipurush, which features him in the role of Lord Ram. Director Om Raut's magnum opus stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist 'Lankesh' and will mark his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.