Prithviraj-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' to hit screens on April 28

Prithviraj's 'Jana Gana Mana' to hit screens in April

The film deals with the clash between a criminal and a cop

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 17:33 ist
The official poster of 'Jana Gana Mana'. Credit: Twitter/@PrithviOfficial

 Actor Prithviraj on Sunday announced that his upcoming Malayalam drama Jana Gana Mana is set to release theatrically on April 28.

The film, also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

Prithviraj took to Twitter and shared the film's poster announcing its release date.

"'In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place' - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!" the 39-year-old actor tweeted.

The film reportedly deals with the clash between a criminal (Prithviraj) and a cop.

Produced by Supriya Menon, Listin Stephen, Jana Gana Mana also features actors Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy among others.

The film is written by Sharis Mohammed.

Prithviraj was last seen in his directorial Bro Daddy, co-starring Mohanlal. 

