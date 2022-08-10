Revisiting 'Gaalipata', a brilliant comfort film

We are drawn to old greats for different reasons. In the case of 'Gaalipata' (2008), it is an excellent comfort film.

The generation which grew up watching it perhaps sees life through a mature lens today. That's the reason it is wary and a tad nervous about its sequel, 'Gaalipata 2', set to hit the screens this Friday. 'Don't touch a classic', is an old saying in the film world.

'Gaalipata' is an enjoyable friendship film with enough emotional, and romantic depth. We wallow in the chemistry between the three male leads: 'Golden Star' Ganesh, Diganth, and Rajesh Krishnan. Interestingly, not just the three had contrasting character traits but the three women they fall in love with (essayed by Daisy Bopanna, Bhavana Rao, and Neetu) were also poles apart from each other.

So strong is its popularity that people find no reason to not re-watch this Kannada gem from Yogaraj Bhat. It's a film that inspired hopeless romantics and gave them hope.

With the film's success, Yogaraj Bhat made the industry look at him with awe as his brand of romance and comedy had a struck chord with the audience. His subsequent films came to be also known for beautiful visuals and hit songs. But in his prime, his biggest strength was his hold over the language.

His quirky dialogues and astounding lyrical imagery were marked by creative excess. "The romantic films of Yogaraj Bhat during that time were one of the most-discussed topics among college students. Many would know his perky dialogues by heart and used them to impress their crushes," recollects Ramachandra M, an IT professional.

He remembers watching 'Gaalipata' with the family after a long gap. "The film didn't disappoint us one bit. I still have vivid memories of the euphoria and fanfare at Vaibhav Theatre in Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru," says Ramachandra, an ardent cricket lover, and a film enthusiast.

"The easy language of the film, not just the dialogues but the story itself, was impressive," says Karthik Keramlu, film critic and entertainment writer. "The film had three couples and Yogaraj Bhat made use of the ample room for fun and enhanced our experience with foot-tapping music," he notes.

Bhat's quirkiness seeps into his characters. Diganth played a naive youngster and was called 'Doodh peda' for his boyish handsomeness. Ganesh played the most interesting character in the ensemble. He played a foodie to conviction. In almost every frame, you saw him munching but his acting never fell out of place.

"I could relate to Ganesh's love for eating," says Lakshmi Narayan, a film lover, laughing. "Watching it as a 6th standard student, I loved the aspect of three carefree friends travelling to make memories," she adds.

The film, in a way, does justice to the idea of cinema being an escape. Going to a dreamy place, pursuing your love, and finding yourself in the process, everything in 'Gaalipata' makes you forget your immediate worries. "Light-hearted, romantic films ease your tension, at least for a few hours. Movies of that genre are meant for that, aren't they?" asks Ramachandra.

The infectious energy of the film made it a must-watch for youngsters. Karthik reiterates this argument.

"I was in tenth grade when the movie released. Almost everybody wanted to watch it but we had only a few more months to prepare for the board exams. I watched the film finally the day after the board results were announced. I remember the day very well because, on the one hand, it was the end of my school days, and, on the other, I was going to college. I have got to thank Yogaraj Bhat for filling this in-between phase with colors and laughs," he says.

'Gaalipata' feels like a home movie. Yogaraj Bhat held high the Kannadiga ethos as the film's slice-of-life nature, its backdrop and the characters felt familiar, with the great Anant Nag being the proverbial head of the family. Due to this reason, 'Gaalipata' still works for people of all ages.

Yogaraj Bhat never treats women in his films as mere props and 'Gaalipata' was the first indication of the filmmaker's praiseworthy outlook. The three women are ambitious, independent, and outspoken. The songs and lyrics too touch the female souls, points out Lakshmi.

"Kavithe Kavithe from 'Gaalipata' was melodious. Yogaraj Bhat films of that era had similar soulful numbers like 'Chendutiya Pakkadali' from 'Drama', 'Paravashanadenu' from 'Paramathma', 'Udisuve' from 'Pancharangi', and 'Onde Ninna' from 'Pancharangi'," she observes.

For suckers of good music, the trio of Yogaraj Bhat, lyricist Jayanth Kaikini and V Harikrishna was producing era-defining work. You could sense the excitement of a fresh team to offer something special for fans. 'Gaalipata' is one among the best from the team.

It's beyond doubt that Ganesh holds the film together. His character fantastically balances the bottomless pit of energy with the pain of loss as Yogaraj Bhat scores high on his pet theme: romance.

It is a film you visit in your happy and sad times. And one hopes 'Gaalipata 2', irrespective of its nature, ensures the first part remains as beautiful as we see it always.