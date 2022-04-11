Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' pushed back by a week to avoid clash with 'KGF Chapter 2'

Actor Shahid Kapoor-led drama Jersey has been postponed and will now open in cinemas on April 22.
The film was set to hit the theatres on April 14 along with the much-awaited actioner KGF Chapter 2.
Producer Aman Gill said the team wanted the film to reach the audiences in the "widest possible way" and hence decided to postpone the release by a week.
"As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. 'Jersey' will now release on 22nd April," Gill said in a statement.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble
'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts
Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis
Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet
Space boosting design ideas for a living room
217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India
Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave
Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos
How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts