Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' pushed back by a week

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' pushed back by a week to avoid clash with 'KGF Chapter 2'

The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cricketer

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 11:41 ist
Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Jersey'. Credit: Twitter/@Tutejajoginder

 Actor Shahid Kapoor-led drama Jersey has been postponed and will now open in cinemas on April 22.

The film was set to hit the theatres on April 14 along with the much-awaited actioner KGF Chapter 2

Producer Aman Gill said the team wanted the film to reach the audiences in the "widest possible way" and hence decided to postpone the release by a week.

"As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. 'Jersey' will now release on 22nd April," Gill said in a statement.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

jersey
Shahid Kapoor
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 