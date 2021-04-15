Shankar's Hindi remake of 'Anniyan' hits roadblock as producer of original film raises objection

Ace Tamil film director S Shankar's ambitious project to remake his 2005 super-hit film 'Anniyan' in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead has hit a roadblock.

V Ravichandran of Aascar Films who bankrolled the Tamil movie has now taken objection to Shankar going in for a Hindi remake without his permission. In a statement, Ravichandran said he purchased the entire story rights from popular Tamil author Sujatha alias Rangarajan and that he remains the “sole owner” of the storyline.

“As such, any such adoption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal (sic),” Ravichandran said in the statement, adding that he was sending a legal notice to Shankar.

Shankar, who has directed top actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the past, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the Hindi remake of 'Anniyan'. “In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

A few hours later, Shankar posted a picture of Ranveer Singh listening to him and wrote: “He is a maverick and charismatic showman no one else can play! Welcome aboard, @RanveerOfficial. Can't wait for this magnificent journey to begin mid 2022 (sic).”

A day after the tweets went viral, Ravichandran issued a statement expressing shock at the development.

“You are well aware of the fact that, I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights was purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline,” Ravichandran said.

It is a sorry state of affairs, Ravichandran said, adding that Shankar has conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing, he tried to reap the accolades of 'Anniyan'. “I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence, I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts,” Ravichandran said, and asked Shankar to immediately stop proceeding any further with the film.