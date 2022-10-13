Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is busy with her film Salaar, recently accepted that she had gotten a nose job done. The actress shared that she had a broken nose and getting to fix her nose is her right. She added that after doing her first film with the old nose, she chose to get the surgery.

While talking to Hauterfly magazine, the actress said, "I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose.

Also Read | Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

She also revealed how people taunted her by saying that she was using deviated septum as an excuse to fix her nose.

"And people are like she's just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it's my face, why wouldn't I? It was that simple," the actress said.

In addition, she also spoke about getting fillers and said that it is her body and it is her choice if she wants to do anything to it.